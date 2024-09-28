Overhaul info commission, amend RTI act

Urges TIB, makes suggestions to ensure access to information

Transparency International Bangladesh yesterday called for overhauling the Information Commission and amending the Right to Information Act.

In a statement marking the International Day for Universal Access to Information 2024, the anti-graft watchdog made 13 recommendations to ensure universal right to information, information accessibility, and transparency.

TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said the nation was optimistic following the student-people uprising, unprecedented sacrifices and the fall of the authoritarian regime.

"Freedom of speech, the right to dissent, and the unrestricted flow of information are integral aspirations of this New Bangladesh," he said, adding that ensuring free flow of information is fundamental to creating a transparent, accountable and corruption-free Bangladesh.

Amendments to the RTI Act and establishment of a non-partisan Information Commission is critical to build a country that guarantees freedom of speech and unhindered access to information.

It also emphasized the importance of avoiding past practices of withholding information, advocating instead for the right to information as a tool to serve the public.

Iftekharuzzaman said it has become normalised that those seeking information through legal means would be attacked and harassed.

Effective implementation of the RTI Act is one of the tools to ensure freedom of speech and the right to dissent.

TIB recommended removing all legal and institutional barriers, like the Information and Communication Technology Act, Digital Security Act and Cybersecurity Act.

To make the Information Commission more effective, TIB suggested appointing competent and non-partisan individuals as commissioners.

He also recommended amending and repealing laws that contradict the Right to Information Act, 2009; and adding provisions to the act to ensure legal protection for access to information.

TIB urged the interim government to prioritise free speech and the right to information in this new era.