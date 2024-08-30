Overhaul election system

Urge experts, propose proportional representation and bicameral legislature

Election experts yesterday proposed major reforms like introduction of proportional representation system, bicameral legislature and neutral administration and police for an acceptable election system.

They made these proposals while taking part in a discussion organised by Sushashoner Janno Nagarik on reform of the election system at the Daily Star Centre.

They also called for the inclusion of representatives from the treasury, opposition benches, and the third-largest party in parliament in the search committee responsible for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners.

They also urged political parties to practice democracy inside their own parties.

Former CEC Justice Abdur Rouf said the proportional representation system will enable voters to vote for a party rather than an individual candidate.

"The current nomination system will be transformed if we adopt a proportional representation (PR) system, which will also put an end to the practice of trading party nominations for money. It will simply reduce 80 percent corruption," said Rouf.

"In the current system, some spend Tk 20 crore for getting nomination, another Tk 20 crore on motorcycles and goons. So, they aim to make Tk 200 crore [through corruption once elected as MP] during his or her period," he added.

PR is an electoral system in which the distribution of seats corresponds with the proportion of the total votes cast for each party. For example, if a party gained 40 percent of the total votes, the PR system would allow them to get 40 percent of the seats in parliament.

Currently Bangladesh practices the first-past-the-post (FPTP) system in which the candidate receiving the highest number of votes in a constituency wins a seat in parliament.

Local governance expert Tofail Ahmed said bicameral legislature, a system in which the legislature comprises two houses, is practiced successfully in many countries that also creates a balance while enacting laws.

Election expert Abdul Alim suggested that all political parties should conduct primary elections in each constituency to select their candidates.

Shujan Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar mentioned that one of the advisers of the interim government has requested a draft proposal for a law to appoint the CEC and other ECs. They plan to submit the finalised proposal to the government.

He also emphasised that student politics on campuses should be free from sycophancy.

Rights activist Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb emphasised the need for mechanisms that would allow expatriate Bangladeshis to cast their votes. He also called for efforts to curb the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

Dhaka University Professor Robaet Ferdous stated that all institutions, including the Election Commission, the Human Rights Commission, the Public Service Commission, and others, have utterly failed.

"Caretaker government should be incorporated in the constitution permanently," he proposed.

Prothom Alo Joint Editor Sohrab Hassan said if political parties do not practice internal democracy, all proposals and discussions will be in vain.

Dilip Kumar Sarker, central coordinator of Shujan, presented a set of reform proposals that includes reintroducing the "no vote" option on ballot papers, having the Election Commission publish posters on behalf of candidates, organising a projection meeting for all candidates in a constituency, requiring candidates to disclose their foreign assets in their affidavits, and appointing returning officers from among EC officials.

Samakal Advisory Editor Abu Sayeed Khan, former election commission additional secretary Jesmin Tuli, Fair Election Monitoring Committee chair Munira Khan, a key organsier of the anti-discrimination student protest Ariful Islam and others addressed the programme.