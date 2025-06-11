Of overflowing emergency and lingering waits

Sufia Begum, a 55-year-old woman from Munshiganj's Sreenagar, suffered severe injuries to her right hand when a motorcycle struck her on the day of Eid-ul-Azha (Saturday) when she was crossing a road near her home.

She was rushed to a local hospital, but no doctors were available there due to the Eid holiday. The staffers there asked Sufia's family to take her to Pongu Hospital, formally known as the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), in Dhaka.

When our correspondent found her at NITOR around 7:30pm on the day, she was lying on a stretcher in an overcrowded emergency room.

There are nine beds in the room, but the number of patients was more than double, with many lying on stretchers or sitting on chairs. A few were even seen standing with bandaged limbs.

"We submitted our token about half an hour ago, but still no doctor has visited her," said Sufia's son-in-law Md Hasan.

After some time, a doctor visited and examined her. The doctor then checked several other patients, apparently following the tokens.

A nurse at the reception said that over 250 patients had already arrived at the emergency ward between 12:01am and 7:30pm that day. "This number is higher than usual," she said, requesting anonymity since the hospital authorities prohibit staff from speaking to the media.

Two notices from 2024 posted near the doctor's room mentioned that only the hospital director holds the authority to speak to the media.

"Most of the patients came with injuries due to road crashes or accidents while cutting sacrificial animals," she added.

Within half an hour, four to five new patients joined the crowd.

At the emergency department, four doctors, five nurses, and five ward boys were working during that particular shift, another nurse said.

Outside the emergency department, other parts of the hospital were relatively calm, with fewer inpatients, while outdoor activities were fully suspended.

During a visit to two inpatient wards, our correspondent found several empty beds. A nurse there said 64 patients were receiving treatment at that time, against a capacity of 84.

Only seven nurses were on duty in three shifts, she added. During normal times, 19 nurses work in that ward.

Around 8:00pm, over a dozen patients were seen outside the emergency operation theatre room.

An Ansar personnel deployed there said three doctors were working inside the operation theatre, and only one OT was operational.

Obaidul Islam, 25, said he has been waiting for around nine hours for his operation. A resident of Dhaka's Green Road, he came to the hospital around 11:00am after a cow hit him, fracturing his right hand.

"I haven't been called in yet because the doctors have deemed mine to be less urgent," Obaidul told this newspaper.

Contacted, Prof Abul Kenan, the hospital's director, said the number of patients usually increases during the Eid holiday.

While he did not explain the reason for the rise, staff at the hospital mentioned that road accidents increase during Eid, contributing to the surge in patient numbers. Additionally, more patients from upazila and district-level hospitals are referred to NITOR because doctors are unavailable during the holiday period.

Prof Kenan mentioned that the emergency ward typically handles 250 patients daily during normal times, but this number rises to over 300 during the Eid holiday.

He said 45 doctors were deployed for three shifts in the emergency department, including the operation theatres, during the vacation.

However, these correspondents found only four doctors in the emergency ward and learned from the Ansar personnel that three doctors were working inside the OT.

Though the Ansar personnel stated that only one OT was operational, Prof Kenan claimed that six beds in three operation theaters were ready for use.

He also mentioned that the number of inpatients was lower than usual. "We are trying our best to provide emergency services. Operation theatres are ready round the clock," he added.