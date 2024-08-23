Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Fri Aug 23, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 23, 2024 09:00 AM

Bangladesh

Overcharging: Train passengers protest in Gazipur

Staff Correspondent
Fri Aug 23, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Aug 23, 2024 09:00 AM
Photo: Monjurul Haque

Hundreds of passengers staged a protest on the railway tracks at Gazipur's Joydebpur Junction yesetrday morning after being charged extra for train tickets, leading to a halt in train movement on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route.

Joydebpur Junction Station Master Hanif Ali said, "Due to irregularities at the ticket counter, an excited crowd gathered on the railway line and began protesting around 6:00am."

Protesters claimed that each ticket was overcharged by Tk 5 to Tk 10. The situation escalated when one passenger was overcharged, prompting other passengers to become agitated. This led to a collective protest by all passengers at the junction.

"Efforts are being made to bring the situation under control, but there is still a high level of tension at Joydebpur Junction," Hanif Ali told The Daily Star around 10:00am.

