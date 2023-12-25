Over Tk 71 lakh spent on political ads on Facebook

Says report analysing 355 FB pages in Bangladesh

Facebook pages with political endorsements spent about $65,142 (Tk 71.5 lakh) on political ads in the past year, according to a report released yesterday.

Digitally Right, an organisation focusing on digital rights, published the report titled "Hits and Misses: An Examination of Meta's Political Ad Policy Enforcement in Bangladesh".

It analysed 355 Facebook pages in Bangladesh that spent over 100 dollars on each ad, and classified them into four broad categories: "Political" (politicians, election candidates, political parties), "Commercial" (selling products and services), "News and Media" (newspapers, publications, and media websites), and "Others".

BNP's official public relations page -- BNP Media Cell -- was the top spender among those that declared themselves as political pages, having spent $9,751 in boosting their ads and content.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak's official Facebook page was a close second, spending $7,544.

On the other hand, BNP's official party page, Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP, came in third for spending $6,233.

However, AL far outweighs BNP's spending in that it utilises multiple social media handles.

According to the report, "BNP largely disseminated its messages via the 'BNP Media Cell' and the official party page. In contrast, Awami League used several politicians and supporter pages in addition to their official party pages, as seen by the top ten political pages list."

The top spenders related to AL (either directly or indirectly) include a Facebook page about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called "Amar Netri Amar Ahongkar", which spent $7,627; two Facebook pages called "Banglar Samachar", which spent $5,129 and "Peoples Voice", which spent $4,378; the official page of Barishal Mayor Abul Khair Abdullah, which spent $3,658; a page called "Nouka Manei", which spent $3,151; and the official fan page of Bangladesh Awami League, which spent $2,856.

An overtly pro-AL media organisation called "Press Xpress" spent $11,739 on ads, while another similar page claiming to be a media agency called "BD Peoples Voice" spent $7,377.

Meta makes it mandatory for those advertising elections or politics to complete an authorisation procedure involving providing contact details. The ad also runs with a disclaimer declaring who paid for it.

However, the report found that Meta is inadequate when it comes to detecting political ads that are not declaring themselves as political. "It is crucial to regulate and identify political and electoral ads to ensure that voters are not being unduly influenced by any party," it said.

"Fifty active advertisements obtained through keyword searches, containing clear political messages and images, evaded Facebook's detection system. Out of them, 48 percent originated directly from the pages of political figures and parties," the organisation found.

"For the majority of the undetected advertisements, over 90 percent prominently displayed the names of a political party or a political person, and 72 percent of these ads included photos of a political leader or the insignia of a political organisation."

Also, at least two units of Jamaat-e-Islami ran ads that were not detected as political, it found.

"In many cases, pages ran political ads without providing sufficient information in disclaimers for months and even years. It implies that once disclaimer information is provided, there is little effort in verifying "functionality" and "correctness" of the information," the report added.

"As a result, to the users, the idea of identifying who is spending money for political advertisement remains as vague as the information advertisers provide in disclaimers."

They recommended that the Election Commission mandate all platforms to disclose political ad policies that are specific to the country and provide access to relevant data.