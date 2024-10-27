Say journos in MRDI survey

Over half of the 53 journalists from 25 news outlets, who were surveyed, use artificial intelligence, finds a study by Media Resources Development Initiative (MRDI).

About two-thirds of the participants found that using AI increased their efficiency and improved their content quality, while 52 percent reported that it reduced their workload.

The report was disclosed at a discussion at The Daily Star Centre in the capital yesterday.

Maliha Tabassum, assistant professor of Mass Communication and Journalism department of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), and Miraj Ahmed Chowdhury, associate professor of the same department, presented the findings.

Among the survey participants, 77 percent are male and 23 percent female. Half of the participants represent print outlets, with television channels and online portals accounting for 25 percent and 23 percent respectively.

The report also said 50 percent of participants believe, in the future, AI will improve their journalism quality significantly.

Women are more receptive to AI than men, with 58 percent of women participants using AI in news production compared to 48 percent of men.

Concerns over AI causing job loss are moderate, with most participants rating it 3 out of 5. However, there is a strong concern among journalists that over-reliance on AI may reduce critical thinking and affect the reliability of content.

Key findings of the focus group discussion segment of the study mentioned that journalists show deep-rooted resistance to technological change, especially AI, viewing it as a threat rather than a tool. It also said despite clear evidence of AI's benefits in tasks like translation and fact-checking, newsrooms are barely scratching the surface of its capabilities.

Speaking about the limitation of the survey, the two researchers stated small sample size and high representation of print media may skew findings towards traditional journalism practices.

Saiful Alam Chowdhury, associate professor of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of Dhaka University, said, "Usage of free AI tools raise concerns about digital safety and security... With the booming of independent journalism, which is likely to happen in the next two or three years, using these free AI tools will put us in a spot of bother."

Echoing him, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Coordinator Mohammad Tauhidul Islam said frequent use of AI tools will make us more vulnerable to future business models.

"These free tools are getting enriched by taking input from us. Such outward integration is dangerous. Many international news outlets are integrating AI internally. We too have to do that, create our own model of AI, otherwise news media will lose their distinctiveness," he said.

Emran Hossain, assistant professor and chairman of Barishal University's Mass Communication and Journalism department, said it is possible to get comprehensive output from AI if it is used responsibly.