Over 90pc of animal waste completely removed: DSCC

Dhaka South City Corporation claims to have completed the removal of approximately 90 percent sacrificial animal waste by 10:00pm.

DSCC Public Relations Officer Md Abu Nasher said the city corporation has completely removed animal waste from 71 out of total 75 wards.

The wards from where 100 percent of waste has been removed are: wards 1, 2, 4-7, 9, 10, 12, 13, 16-41, 43-59, 61, and 63-75.

The waste removal process is ongoing in wards 3, 60 and 62, he said, adding that almost 80 percent of waste from these wards has been removed.

By 10:00pm today, a total of 10,721.48 tonnes of waste has been removed through 2,282 trips, he said.