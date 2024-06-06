Over 8,000 posts of doctors vacant: health minister

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen yesterday said over 8,000 posts of doctors remain vacant at different hospitals across the country.

"Now 8,024 posts of physicians are remaining vacant at different hospitals across the country," he said while responding to a star-marked query by the ruling party lawmaker Nurunnabi Chowdhury of Bhola-3 at the Jatiya Sangsad with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Replying to another question, the health minister said the government is spending 70 percent of the total financial allocation under the medical and surgical requisites sector on drugs for hospital operations, including providing drugs to patients free of cost, at government hospitals and health centres.

The present government is providing nearly 27 types of drugs at the community clinics free of cost giving preference to the health care services of marginalised people, he said while responding to the query by Treasury Bench Lawmaker Habibur Rahman of Sylhet-3.