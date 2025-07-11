Over 7,000 hectares of farmland submerged in Noakhali flooding

Continuous rainfall over the past five days has submerged 7,316 hectares of cultivated land, including Aush paddy, Aman paddy seedbeds, and vegetable fields, in Noakhali district. Farmers have suffered extensive losses as a result.

Waterlogging has occurred in the Sadar, Subarnachar, Kabirhat, Companiganj, Senbag, Begumganj, Sonaimuri, and Chatkhil upazilas of the district.

According to the Noakhali office of the Department of Agricultural Extension, out of the 7,316 hectares of submerged land, Aush paddy accounts for 3,592 hectares, Aman paddy seedbeds (paddy seedlings) for 1,173 hectares, summer vegetables for 1,800 hectares, autumn vegetables for 725 hectares, summer tomatoes for one hectare, off-season watermelon for two hectares, chili for 16 hectares, and jute for two hectares, along with other crops.

Abdus Shahid, a farmer from Fazilpur village in Sadar Upazila, told The Daily Star, "I cultivated Aush paddy on three acres of land with a loan from the bank. I also prepared 30 kg of paddy seedbeds on that land. All of it has been submerged by the rain in the last few days."

"I had hoped to harvest this Aush paddy, keep some for my family's food, and sell the rest to repay the loan. But that's not going to happen. The devastating rain has washed away all my dreams. I am now helpless," he said.

Abul Kashem, a farmer from Mukimpur village, said that his one and a half acres of Aush paddy, 100 sacks of ginger cultivated in sacks, a papaya orchard, and 30 decimals of Aman seedbeds are now submerged under 4-5 feet of water.

He claimed a loss of over five lakh taka due to this.

The farmer said, "I cultivated with a loan. The rain has turned my hopes to dust. How will I repay the loan now, and how will I feed my family?"

Mashriqul Hasan, the Noakhali Sadar Upazila agriculture officer, stated that there is a risk of damage to 510 hectares of Aman seedbeds, 2,220 hectares of Aush paddy, and 280 hectares of autumn vegetables in the upazila due to rainwater submersion.

Md Harunur Rashid, the Subarnachar Upazila Agriculture Officer, informed that 500 hectares of Aush paddy and 500 Aman seedbeds in the upazila have been submerged. However, Char Jabbar and Char Jublee unions have suffered more significant damage.

Abdul Baset Sabuj, the Hatia Upazila Agriculture Officer, added that Aush paddy and Aman paddy seedbeds in Tomuraddi, Nalchira, Charking, Sukhchar, and Nijhum Dwip areas of the upazila have been submerged. Work is underway to assess the extent of the damage.

He also mentioned that Aush paddy and Aman seedbeds outside the embankment in Hatia Upazila have been submerged.

Regarding this, Meera Rani Das, Deputy Director of the Noakhali Agricultural Extension Department office, said, "We went to the field level during the rain and spoke with the farmers. We advised them on various strategies and methods to protect the submerged crops."

"With the sun out since this morning, it is hoped that a significant portion of the submerged crops will be saved. The final assessment of the losses will be available next week," she added.