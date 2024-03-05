Over 50pc girls victims of child marriage

Says state minister in parliament

More than 50 percent of girls in Bangladesh get married before the age of 18, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simeen Hussain (Rimi) told the parliament yesterday.

The state minister said this while replying to a query from Jatiyo Party MP and opposition chief whip Mujibul Haque Chunnu during a question-answer session tabled with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

Chunnu said the rate of child marriage amongst girls from poor families was higher than ever before during pandemic and post-pademic period.

He wanted to know the government's plan in this regard.

In response, Simeen Hossain said according to the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey 2019, the rate of child marriage under the age of 15 years is 15.5 percent, while the rate of child marriage under the age of 18 is 51.4 percent. The state minister then outlined 17 steps to prevent child marriage.

In response to another question, Simeen Hossain said monitoring activities to prevent child marriage are ongoing in 64 districts.

"According to the information available from field level of district and upazila, a total of 12,150 child marriages have been foiled between 2015 till August 2023," she added.