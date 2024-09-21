Over 50 injured in BNP factional clashes in Chandpur

More than 50 people were injured in a series of clashes between two rival factions of BNP in Hajiganj upazila of Chandpur that continued until this morning.

The clashes erupted yesterday evening between the supporters of two factions over establishing supremacy in Toragar and Mokimabad Sardar Bari areas and lasted through the night.

Witnesses reported that both factions attacked each other with locally-made weapons, leading to incidents of vandalism and arson.

Several of those seriously injured were transferred from Hajiganj Upazila Health Complex to the hospitals in Cumilla and Dhaka.

Mohammad Mohiuddin Farooq, officer-in-charge (OC) of Hajiganj Police Station said, the situation was brought under control after the army and police were deployed late at night.

Joint forces are currently conducting operations to arrest those involved in the violence.

The deputy commissioner and police superintendent visited the site, and additional police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order, the OC said.