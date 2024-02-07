Over 5 lakh posts vacant in govt offices

Public admin minister tells JS

Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain today in parliament said there are around 5.33 lakh vacancies across different departments of the government.

The minister said this while responding to a query from Awami League MP Mamunur Rashid Kiran from Noakhali-3.

According to "Statistics of Civil Officers and Staff-2020", the total number of posts in various government departments is 19,13,502, meaning more than one-fourth of the total posts are vacant.

In a written reply, the minister said, according to the Public Administration's latest document titled "Statistics of Government Servants 2022," there are 5.33 lakh vacancies in the posts of officers and employees of all ministries, departments, directorates, and offices.

Meanwhile, appointments took place for 3.58 lakh posts between 2019 and 2023, the minister also said.

He also said the regular process of filling the vacancies is ongoing as per the rules.

In view of the needs of various ministries, along with departments and agencies under them, the vacancies in ninth grade (previously first class) and 10th to 12th grade (previously second class) are filled through the Public Service Commission.

According to the instructions of the prime minister, the recruitment process is ongoing in the ministries and departments, he said.