Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Oct 19, 2024 01:12 AM
Last update on: Sat Oct 19, 2024 04:41 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Over 4cr trapped in extreme poverty

Says report on Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Oct 19, 2024 01:12 AM Last update on: Sat Oct 19, 2024 04:41 AM
Representational image. Photo: Habibur Rahman/File

Some 4.17 crore people in Bangladesh are living in extreme poverty, with 6.5 percent of the population facing severely dire conditions, according to a latest report.

The report, titled "Global Multidimensional Poverty Index 2024: Poverty Amid Conflict", was published jointly by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative of the Oxford University on Thursday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It identifies poor living standards as the largest contributor to Bangladesh's poverty rate, accounting for 45.1 percent of the poverty index. Education and health factors also play significant roles, contributing 37.6 percent  and 17.3 percent, respectively.

This latest UNDP report calls attention to the urgent need for targeted interventions to address the root causes of poverty and improve living conditions for millions in Bangladesh and beyond.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

দারিদ্র্যসীমার নিচে ৪ কোটি বাংলাদেশি: ইউএনডিপি

বিশ্বব্যাপী ১১০ কোটি মানুষ চরম দারিদ্র্যসীমার নিচে বসবাস করছে, যার প্রায় অর্ধেক বাস করছে সংঘাত কবলিত অঞ্চলে।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আবহাওয়া

সাগরে আবারও লঘুচাপের সম্ভাবনা, বৃষ্টি-ঘূর্ণিঝড় নিয়ে যা জানা গেল

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে