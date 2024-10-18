Over 4cr Bangladeshis trapped in extreme poverty: report

Some 4.17 crore people in Bangladesh are living in extreme poverty, with 6.5 percent of the population facing severely dire conditions, according to a latest report.

The report, titled "Global Multidimensional Poverty Index 2024: Poverty Amid Conflict", was published jointly by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative of the Oxford University on Thursday.

It identifies poor living standards as the largest contributor to Bangladesh's poverty rate, accounting for 45.1 percent of the poverty index. Education and health factors also play significant roles, contributing 37.6 percent and 17.3 percent, respectively.

Globally, the report reveals that 110 crore people are living in extreme poverty, with nearly half residing in conflict-affected regions. A staggering 83% of those living in extreme poverty are found in African and South Asian countries, further highlighting the regional challenges.

In South Asia, an alarming 27.2 crore people live in households where at least one member suffers from malnutrition, underscoring the severe health and nutritional issues that compound poverty in the region.

This latest UNDP report calls attention to the urgent need for targeted interventions to address the root causes of poverty and improve living conditions for millions in Bangladesh and beyond.