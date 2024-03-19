Over 3.4m street children living without parental care

Says Unicef study about Bangladesh

A recent study by Unicef has estimated that over 3.4 million children in Bangladesh are living on the streets without parental care.

The number is believed to be a conservative estimate, as indicated by a high court case highlighting the need for birth certificates for more than 3.4 million children living without parental support.

The study emphasises not only the urgent need for comprehensive interventions, but also the critical importance of addressing the systemic issues perpetuating the cycle of vulnerability and exploitation for street-connected children in Bangladesh.

The research sheds light on the multifaceted realities faced by street children, including safety concerns, health issues, limited access to education, and their daily struggles for survival. Most children living on the streets endure poverty, hunger, deprivation, disease, abuse, and severe social stigma.

The study report was presented at the launching ceremony titled "Children in Street Situations in Bangladesh 2024" yesterday, jointly conducted by the Bangladesh government and Unicef, with support from the EU and Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), held at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

The study brings to light how poverty, lack of access to education, absence of protection systems and services, and familial instability -- including violence -- drive children to live on the streets, where they encounter various forms of exploitation and abuse.

The joint study was conducted to assess the conditions of children living and working on the street, exploring the root causes of their disconnection from "home" and potential ways to serve them.

Based on the stakeholders, nine sets of qualitative questionnaires were developed corresponding to the study objectives. A professional research agency was hired to collect data, and ethical approval was obtained from the Institute of Health Economics (IHE) under Dhaka University.

The study attributes socio-economic disparities, family breakdowns, climate change, internal displacement, and urbanisation as reasons for the situations faced by street children.

Furthermore, the lack of child protection systems at the village level to address these concerns was also highlighted.

Seventeen recommendations are proposed in the study, including a multifaceted policy response addressing the root causes of children living on the streets and providing a pathway for their reintegration into society.

The study also emphasises the need for collaborative efforts between government, non-governmental organisations, and community groups to create sustainable solutions that prioritise the welfare and rights of street children.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni said that although street children are a part of society and have all rights to receive the basic entitlements granted to other children, they face various forms of torture and live insecure lives.

She highlighted the government's aim to reduce poverty to zero, saying, "We have already significantly reduced poverty. When poverty reaches zero, the situation of street children will improve."

Terming the study's findings important, Women and Children Affairs State Minister Simeen Hussain Rimi echoed her.

They said the government will do more for the street children at policy-level.

Unicef Representative to Bangladesh, Sheldon Yett, stressed the need for a more targeted and focused approach to ensure all children have the opportunity to reach their full potential.