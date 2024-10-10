Over 30 million people in need of mental health services: WHO

Today marks World Mental Health Day, with the theme "Now is the Time to Prioritise Mental Health in the Workplace."

To observe the day, Dhaka University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, and the National Institute of Mental Health have organised various seminars, meetings, and processions.

Despite the growing concern over mental health in Bangladesh, there has been no survey, research, or data collected in the last five years on the number of people affected by mental illnesses.

However, the World Health Organization estimates that over 30 million people in the country are in need of mental health services.

Helal Uddin Ahmed, associate professor at the National Institute of Mental Health attribute this alarming situation to workplace stress, low wages, layoffs, job dissatisfaction, and a lack of social support. Poverty and the fear of losing social status further exacerbate the issue, leading to depression among workers.

Helal Uddin added, one in five workers experiences mental health challenges, and 80 percent of those with serious conditions lose their jobs.

A survey by the National Institute of Mental Health in 2018-19 revealed that 17 percent of adults in Bangladesh suffer from mild to severe mental health issues, with 19 percent of women and 15 percent of men affected. Among those under 18, 13.6 percent struggle with mental health, but over 90 percent of them do not receive treatment.

The number of mental health professionals in the country is woefully inadequate. With fewer than 250 psychiatrists and psychologists, and over 100 of them based in Dhaka, mental health services remain largely inaccessible in district and upazila health centers.

Doctors at the National Institute of Mental Health say the majority of patients seeking care are working adults. Despite their dedication and responsibility, many face mental health challenges due to workplace stress, lack of recognition, and excessive workloads.

Helal Uddin noted that in developed countries, 10 percent of workers are unable to perform their duties effectively due to depression, leading to an average loss of 36 working days annually. In Bangladesh, half of the patients with mental illnesses do not seek treatment, fearing job loss if they disclose their conditions.

At the National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital, 79.4 percent of patients are diagnosed with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, while 20.6 percent suffer from other complications. Schizophrenia often arises from childhood trauma or excessive mental pressure, while bipolar disorder is characterised by alternating periods of severe depression and high energy.

Since 2001, the National Institute of Mental Health has provided outpatient services to 1,357,000 people, with 59,829 admitted and 56,541 treated in the emergency department. By October 1 this year, 74,136 patients, including 13,000 children, had received treatment, with 4,333 admitted.

Doctors stress that early intervention could result in recovery for 25 to 30 percent of patients. Helal Uddin said that half of all mental health issues manifest by the age of 14, with 93 percent of these cases going untreated.

Professor Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, director of the National Institute of Mental Health, stressed the urgent need to focus on mental health in the workplace. He stressed that a positive work environment is crucial to improving mental well-being.

Currently, there are only 813 beds available for mental health patients across the National Institute of Mental Health, Pabna Mental Hospital, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital, and the Combined Military Hospital, highlighting the severe shortage of resources.