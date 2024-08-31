Over 2m children at risk

Says Unicef

Over two million children in eastern Bangladesh are at risk as floods sweep through homes, schools and villages, Unicef said yesterday.

These floods, the worst in eastern Bangladesh in 34 years, have affected 5.6 million people, said a press release of the UN agency.

Unicef said millions of children and families are stranded without food and emergency relief supplies. The government personnel and volunteers are conducting rescue operations, although access remains difficult in some areas.

"The devastating floods in the eastern parts of Bangladesh are a tragic reminder of the relentless impact of extreme weather events and the climate crisis on children. Far too many children have lost loved ones, their homes, schools, and now are completely destitute," said Emma Brigham, Deputy Representative of Unicef Bangladesh.

"Unicef is on the frontlines providing water purification tablets, oral rehydration salts and other essential supplies, but more funds are needed to reach these children and prevent an even more devastating impact on their futures."

Mentioning its efforts in the flood since its onset, the UN agency said having joined an initial assessment mission with the local government adviser AF Hassan Ariff, Unicef with its partners has reached over 3,38,000 people, including 1,30,000 children, with life-saving supplies such as 3.6 million water purification tablets, 25,000 jerry-cans to store water and over 2,50,000 oral rehydration salt sachets.

"But much more is needed," the release reads.

People and children urgently require cash assistance, safe drinking water, hygiene kits, emergency latrines, sanitary pads, oral rehydration salts and emergency life-saving medicines. Primary healthcare services to treat sick newborns and children and help pregnant women to give birth must be restored immediately, it added.

The recent floods come close on the heels of the floods in north Bangladesh and Cyclone Remal in May. Jointly, the three emergencies have impacted over 13 million people across Bangladesh, including 5 million children, according to the press release.

In response to these three emergencies, UNICEF urgently requires up to $35.3 million for critical, life-saving, and multi-sectoral interventions for children, as well as pregnant and lactating women, it said.