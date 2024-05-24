Over 25pc DSCC areas to be covered with trees: Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh yesterday said more than 25 percent areas under DSCC will be brought under afforestation programme.

He said this while inaugurating a tree planting and sapling distribution programme at Nagar Bhaban.

"Our tree cover was below 10 percent. Through implementing tree plantation initiatives following the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, it has now reached 17 percent. However, she has given us a target to expand tree cover in the city area to 25 percent to combat the effects of climate change," Taposh said.

"Together, we will transform Dhaka into a beautiful, lush green metropolis," he added.