Over 250km of RHD roads damaged

Over 250 kilometres of roads under 13 divisions of Roads and Highways Department were affected due to the ongoing flood in the northeast region and the cyclone Remal last month.

RHD, however, could not assess the financial losses caused by the flood and cyclone yet, officials said.

Earlier, floods in 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022 damaged many roads under RHD network, and the authorities had to spend a large amount of money to repair them.

Transport experts and environmentalists often blame poor planning ahead of road construction and ignoring the impacts of climate change as the main reasons for floods causing so much damage to roads and resulting in high repair costs.

RHD officials, however, said although many roads built decades ago were not properly engineered structures, they were now constructing properly engineered structures with climate-adaptive designs.

According to RHD data, 25 roads under Sylhet, Sunamganj, and Moulvibazar with a length of 155.41km were damaged till June 23 due to ongoing flood.

Of the affected roads, 6.90km are national highways; 45.44 km are regional highways and 103.07km are district roads.

Some parts of these roads were washed out partially while the embankment of some roads collapsed and numerous potholes were developed in many roads, reads the preliminary report.

Zikrul Hassan, superintendent engineer (maintenance circle) of RHD, said they have already formed a monitoring team that will visit the affected areas next week.

They will give a report assessing the extent of damage caused by the flood and will take necessary measures accordingly, he told The Daily Star yesterday.

Cyclone Remal hit the coastal area of the country on May 26, which damaged 69 roads under 13 RHD divisions. The divisions are: Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Patuakhali, Barguna, Barishal, Pirojpur, Bhola, Faridpur, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, and Noakhali.

Of the 98.47km of affected roads, 18km were national highways, 10.01km were regional highways and 70.47km were district roads, according to RHD data.

Zikrul said all the affected roads have already been made passable except for a ferry service in Bagerhat.

He said they were assessing the financial losses caused by cyclone Remal and will take necessary steps following the assessment.

RHD is responsible for a 22,476km network of roads and bridges across the country.

Apart from the RHD roads, many local roads under Local Government Engineering Department have also been affected by the floods and Remal.