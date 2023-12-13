Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Dec 13, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Over 2.30cr children to get vitamin ‘A’ plus capsule

UNB, Dhaka
Wed Dec 13, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 12:00 AM
An infant takes a vitamin A capsule yesterday at a centre set up at Nurjahan Road Govt Primary School in the capital’s Mohammadpur. The campaign, initiated in a bid to fight vitamin deficiency and child mortality, will end on Friday. Photo: Prabir Das

The Vitamin A plus campaign began across the country yesterday, aiming to feed vitamin A plus capsules to more than 2.30 crore children aged 6-59 months.

The capsules will be given at all the EPI vaccination centres, community clinics and other healthcare centres of the country from 8:00am to 4:00pm till Friday.

Blue coloured vitamin A capsules will be given to some 27 lakh children aged 6-11 months, while the red coloured ones will be given to the rest of the children aged 11-59 months.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the campaign at a discussion held at the NIPSOM auditorium at Mohakhali in Dhaka.

The meeting was presided over by the Secretary of the Health Services Division Jahangir Alam.

Highlighting the significance of Vitamin A Plus capsules, the health minister said these are safe and have immense benefits.

They not only combat vitamin deficiency but also contribute to eye health, immune system strengthening, and overall growth. The campaign is crucial in reducing child mortality by 24 percent, particularly from diseases like diarrhoea, pneumonia, and anemia, he said.

The minister also urged parents to ensure their children take the capsules.

