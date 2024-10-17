Over 2.2m Bangladeshis faced ‘emergency’ levels of food insecurity in 2023: Oxfam

Zero hunger target for 2030 becoming increasingly unattainable, says UK-based charity

Over 2.2 million Bangladeshis faced "emergency levels" of hunger in 2023, said a recent report by UK-based charity organisation Oxfam.

Titled "Food Wars: Conflict, Hunger, and Globalization 2023", the report mentioned that Bangladesh, along with countries like Sudan, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and South Sudan, accounts for over 58 percent of the global population facing IPC 4 (emergency) conditions.

These five nations collectively have more than 20.9 million people suffering from acute food insecurity.

The report, published yesterday on the occasion of World Food Day, analyses 54 active conflict, refugee-hosting, and conflict legacy countries with populations facing "crisis-level" acute food insecurity -- at Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) 3 (crisis) or higher.

In total, nearly 278 million people in these countries faced crisis-level hunger in 2023, accounting for 99 percent of the global population at IPC 3+ (281.6 million people).

As many as 11.8 million Bangladeshis suffer from crisis levels of hunger, according to the report.

Between 7,000 and 21,000 people are likely dying worldwide each day from hunger in countries affected by conflict, the Oxfam report said.

Bangladesh's situation is particularly concerning due to its vulnerability to climate-related disasters, refugee-hosting, and economic shocks, which continue to worsen food insecurity across the country, the report said.

The Oxfam report stressed that immediate action was required to address the crisis and prevent further deterioration, as millions of people struggle to meet their basic food needs.

Oxfam also warned that the global commitment to "zero hunger" by 2030 is becoming increasingly unattainable. It called on the international community, including the United Nations Security Council, to hold accountable those responsible for "starvation crimes" under international law.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is a widely used tool for measuring food insecurity and acute malnutrition. It focuses on severity, timing, location, numbers of people affected, causes, and the people most affected. IPC's Acute Food Insecurity Scale covers five phases:

IPC 1: No or minimal acute food insecurity

IPC 2: Stressed

IPC 3: Crisis

IPC 4: Emergency

IPC 5: Catastrophe or famine