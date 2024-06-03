Over 200 fishing trawlers damaged

Tidal waves and strong winds under the influence of Cyclone Remal damaged more than 200 small and medium fishing trawlers in Barguna's Patharghata.

The trawlers sustained partial and complete damage despite taking shelters in different canals in the upazila during the cyclone. More than 400 fishermen are facing difficulties due to that.

Golam Mostafa Chowdhury, president of district fishery trawler owners' association, and Dulal Hossain, general secretary of district fishing trawler workers' union, confirmed it.

During the cyclone, the big trawlers from the district, which go fishing in the Bay, were anchored at different wharves amid the ongoing 65-day ban on fishing since May 20.

The small and medium-sized trawlers were used in fishing in Bishkhali and Baleshwar rivers and sought shelter in canals during the cyclone, they said.

The tidal surge and strong winds over a 30-hour long span during and after the cyclone left more than 200 of those trawlers damaged.

"I was along with two others on our small trawler to catch fish near the coast. The trawler got completely damaged in the cyclone, leaving us destitute," said Faruq Hossain, a fisherman from Chhonbunia.

Patharghata UNO Roknuzzaman Khan said, "I will discuss with the higher authorities on how to help the affected fishermen."