Over 2 lakh Ansar, VDP members to be deployed from tomorrow for puja security

For the first time, the deployed members will receive allowances

To ensure the safety and security of the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations, more than two lakh members of Ansar and VDP will be deployed across over 32,000 puja mandaps across the country from tomorrow.

In response to directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the headquarters of the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) has already provided guidance to field-level officers, personnel, Battalion Ansar members, and Ansar and VDP members, said a press release today.

Necessary coordination has been completed with law enforcement and citizen committees at all levels—division, district, and upazila, it added.

Based on security evaluations by all relevant agencies, puja mandaps have been categorised as 'highly important,' 'important,' and 'general' for security purposes. Accordingly, eight Ansar members will be deployed at 'highly important' mandaps, six at 'important' mandaps, and six at 'general' ones.

For Durga Puja, a total of 2,12,192 Ansar and VDP personnel will be stationed at 32,666 mandaps across the country, ensuring security for six days, from October 8 to October 13.

Additionally, in the two days leading up to the celebrations on October 6 and 7, a special deployment of 53,148 Ansar and VDP personnel will be made at 15,032 locations categorised as "highly important" and "important" mandaps, said the release.

Furthermore, 92 mobile striking teams of Battalion Ansar will be operational across 64 districts to respond to any emergencies. Each team will consist of six members and will maintain regular security patrols from October 6 to October 13.

The press release said that Ansar and VDP members will play an active role in ensuring public safety, maintaining peace and order, and providing emergency services during their deployment.

For the first time, Ansar and VDP members will receive their due allowances immediately after the conclusion of the puja, which is expected to boost their morale and motivation for performing their duties diligently, said the release.

To prioritise the maintenance of law and order during the Durga Puja celebrations, leave for non-Hindu members of the force has been discouraged.

Major General Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud, Director General of the force, expressed his optimism that with everyone's collective efforts, the Durga Puja festival will be celebrated smoothly and in a joyful atmosphere.

He urged all citizens to assist law enforcement by providing timely information to ensure proper security measures are upheld.