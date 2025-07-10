Over 1,900 forced into Bangladesh since May 7

Push-ins continue as Delhi ignores Dhaka’s concerns

Despite repeated concerns raised by human rights groups, Indian authorities have continued the practice of "push-ins" -- forcibly sending individuals across the border into Bangladesh -- with over 1,900 people pushed in since May 7.

Among them are over 200 Rohingya refugees, according to official data.

This ongoing wave of push-ins comes at a time of strained bilateral relations between the two countries following Bangladesh's political changeover last August and is believed to be the largest of its kind in recent years.

Rights organisations have condemned the practice, saying it violates both bilateral protocols and international law, which require repatriation through legal and formal procedures.

Many of those pushed in have alleged abuse and mistreatment while in India. Several returnees were found with visible signs of torture, according to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) sources.

Government data shows the highest number of push-ins -- 502 -- took place along the Moulvibazar border. Other major entry points include Sylhet (250), Khagrachhari (160), Lalmonirhat (128), Satkhira (110), Panchagarh (99), Kurigram (91), Thakurgaon (69), Feni (67), Sunamganj (53), Jhenaidah (52), Meherpur (50), Chapainawabganj (45), Dinajpur and Habiganj (43 each), Netrokona (32), Mymensingh (31), Cumilla (13), Kushtia (nine), Brahmanbaria (seven), and Naogaon (one).

According to the Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) and the BGB, over 200 Rohingyas have been pushed in by Indian authorities.

"At least 18 Rohingyas were pushed in through Sylhet on June 28," said RRRC Chief Mohammad Mizanur Rahman. He added that many are now staying in transit camps in Cox's Bazar or with relatives.

"These Rohingyas even had UNHCR cards issued in India. Now they're ending up here, and we are being forced to take responsibility," he said, adding, "I don't understand why Rohingyas with Indian UNHCR cards aren't being sheltered in Indian camps."

Contacted, UNHCR Bangladesh Spokesperson Shari Nijman said they were aware that Rohingyas were among those pushed into Bangladesh. "Being able to seek safety in another country, when in fear for your life, is a human right. UNHCR calls on the government of India to uphold its commitment to human rights and ensure that no one seeking international protection is returned to situations where their lives or freedoms are at risk."

A Bangladesh foreign ministry official said Dhaka has formally raised the issue with New Delhi multiple times, calling for an end to the push-ins. "We've asked India to follow proper procedures, but have yet to receive a response. Meanwhile, the push-ins continue," he told The Daily Star.

In early May, the foreign ministry sent a letter to India's external affairs ministry, urging compliance with the established repatriation mechanisms. The ministry warned that illegal push-ins could undermine border security and fuel anti-India sentiment.

Another official, requesting anonymity, said the push-ins violate existing bilateral frameworks, including the 1975 India-Bangladesh Joint Guidelines for border authorities, the 2011 Coordinated Border Management Plan, and agreements made during director general-level talks between BGB and India's Border Security Force.

He added that Indian authorities often claim those being pushed in are undocumented Bangladeshis, and Bangladesh must verify those claims. "And any Rohingya found in Indian territory should be repatriated to Myanmar, not sent here [Bangladesh]."

Indian human rights activist Kirity Roy told The Daily Star, "India has legal mechanisms. Article 21 of our Constitution guarantees the right to life and personal liberty. And the Foreigners Act outlines procedures for dealing with undocumented individuals. If someone is here illegally, there must be a legal process for repatriation. What's happening now is a blatant violation of human rights. We have protested and alerted both the National Human Rights Commission and the Supreme Court."

Dr Obaidul Haque, associate professor at Dhaka University's Department of International Relations, said India's actions are illegal under international law. "Deportation must be based on legal processes and verification. Bangladesh and India even have an extradition treaty that could be used, but in this case, no law is being followed."

He added, "Our government hasn't protested strongly enough, nor has it internationalised the issue. Since bilateral talks have failed, we should raise the matter with the UN Human Rights Office. If this continues unchecked, it could have serious consequences, including a sharp rise in anti-India sentiment, even when an elected government returns to power."