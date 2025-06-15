Over 15,000 people receive help from 999 during Eid holidays

More than 15,600 people received emergency assistance through the National Emergency Helpline 999 during Eid-ul-Azha holidays between June 5 and June 13.

The National Emergency Helpline disclosed the update in a press statement today.

Of the total 15,619 callers, 13,831 were provided with police services, while 993 people received ambulance assistance.

Moreover, 795 callers were assisted by the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The 999 helpline also responded to 1,271 Eid-specific calls, which included complaints related to extortion at cattle markets, on roads and rivers, forced redirection of cattle to other markets, activities of drugging and pickpocket gangs, and noise pollution.

The highest number of services was delivered in connection with altercations, with 4,102 callers receiving help.

Another 1,214 people received assistance after reporting they or others had been wrongfully confined. Emergency ambulance services were provided to 1,062 individuals, while 992 calls concerned criminal or terrorist activities.

The helpline continues to operate round the clock to provide immediate assistance to citizens in need, the statement added.