Over 1,000 schools closed in Sylhet, Rangpur

Over 1,000 educational institutions remain closed in the Sylhet and Rangpur region due to the ongoing flood.

In Sylhet, Sunamganj, and Moulvibazar districts, over 800 educational institutions remain closed. According to district primary education offices, 594 primary schools have been affected by the floods, with 356 in Sylhet, 102 in Sunamganj, and 136 in Moulvibazar. Many of these schools are either flooded or being used as shelters.

In addition, 211 higher secondary schools, colleges, and madrasas are also closed in these districts. This includes 73 in Sylhet, 80 in Sunamganj, and 58 in Moulvibazar.

The overall flood situation in the region has not improved significantly, with the Kushiyara river still overflowing at several points in Sylhet, Moulvibazar, and Habiganj.

The Surma is below the danger level at most points except Sylhet's Kanaighat Point, where it remains 48cm above the danger level.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre of Bangladesh Water Development Board has reported that the water level in the northeastern region is gradually reducing, with a downtrend expected to continue for the next 72 hours.

Meanwhile, in Rangpur division, education for hundreds of primary school students has been severely disrupted due to recent floods.

In Gangachhara upazila, five primary schools have been closed for the past seven days as flash floods inundated low-lying areas due to rising water levels in the Teesta River. Additionally, 39 schools in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Rangpur, and Lalmonirhat districts have suffered structural damage from floods and river erosion.

According to the Rangpur Division Department of Primary Education, around 411 primary schools in 15 upazilas, including Kurigram, Gaibandha, and Lalmonirhat, have been affected by the floods. Fifty-one schools are currently serving as shelters.

Md Muzahidul Islam, acting divisional deputy director of the Rangpur Department of Primary Education, said education services in 376 schools in these three districts have been suspended for the past seven days due to flooding. Seven schools, three in Kurigram and four in Gaibandha, have been washed away by river erosion.

Efforts are underway to relocate vulnerable schools to prevent further erosion damage.

As floodwaters recede, preparations are being made to resume education in the affected schools, although the majority remain closed. Teachers have been instructed to cover their syllabuses quickly once schools reopen, he added.

In Pirgachha upazila, Char Gabura Primary School suspended classes after floodwaters washed away the connecting bank.

Headteacher Akram Hossain expressed concerns about the school's ongoing vulnerability to erosion.

Meanwhile, locals have noted repeated damage to schools near the Teesta, Dharla, Brahmaputra, and Dudhkumar rivers, with some schools being relocated multiple times due to erosion.