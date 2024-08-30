Over 1,000 killed in student-led protests

Says health adviser

Health Adviser to the interim government Nurjahan Begum yesterday said more than a thousand people were killed and over 400 blinded during the recent anti-discrimination student movement.

Many victims lost one or both eyes amid the agitation, she said while briefing reporters after visiting the Central Police Hospital in Rajarbagh,

She said numerous injured policemen are currently undergoing treatment.

"Many suffered leg and head injuries, but they are recovering well. An injured student coordinator is among those receiving care at the hospital," she said.

During her visit, Nurjahan spoke with injured police officers in the hospital's surgery department to enquire about their conditions.

The health adviser also highlighted the government's efforts to provide specialised care for those blinded in the unrest.

"We have contacted Sheba, a US-based organisation, and sent them a list of individuals with eye complications. Sheba Foundation will send doctors to Bangladesh as soon as possible," she said.

Victims will be treated at facilities including the Ispahani Islamia Eye Institute and Hospital, National Institute of Ophthalmology & Hospital (NIOH), and Chittagong Eye Infirmary and Training Complex, she added.

The adviser further said many people sustained severe leg injuries, with some requiring amputations.

"We are in talks with various donor agencies, including the World Bank, to bring in a team of doctors from abroad for advanced treatment," she said.