Over 100 trees felled at RMU project site

Univ authorities suspect contractor did it; company denies involvement

Over a hundred trees have allegedly been felled on the land acquired for Rajshahi Medical University (RMU), where its academic and administrative buildings are supposed to be constructed.

In a video, several people were seen cutting the trees, claiming they were acting on the instructions of "Hafiz bhai". However, no one has officially taken responsibility.

University authorities suspect that Hossain Construction Pvt Ltd, which is carrying out preliminary sand-filling work, may be involved in the tree felling. On August 13, the company was issued a show-cause notice.

Sirajum Munir, director of RMU's planning division, said the tree felling was not done on university instructions. "At least 137 trees have been cut; most of them were probably cut last Saturday and Sunday. We suspect the contractor might be involved, but they have denied it in their reply to our show-cause notice. If further investigation proves their involvement, action will be taken."

Delwar Hossain, manager (Rajshahi) of Hossain Construction Pvt Ltd, said, "We are a Dhaka-based company and work across the country. We have never faced such accusations before. Why would we cut down the trees? This is a baseless accusation and a conspiracy."

Asked about Hafiz, Munir said, "There was a cattle farm on the land run by one Hafizul Islam. It was acquired from him with compensation. We are trying to find out who is behind the tree cutting."

Contacted, Hafizul Islam said, "I had a farm there but left after receiving a letter from the university authorities. I do not know anything about the trees being cut."