Over 100 families stage protest, want info about missing relatives

More than 100 families today formed a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club today, demanding information about the whereabout of their missing relatives, who were the victims of forced disappearances during the 15 years of Awami League.

Relatives of the missing persons stood in front of the press club around 11:00am and formed the human chain on Topkhana road in the capital.

Apart from "Mayer Dak", an organisation of relatives of missing persons, family members of those remain missing since the recent quota reform movement, were present at the programme.