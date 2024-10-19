Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 19, 2024 10:53 AM
Last update on: Sat Oct 19, 2024 04:31 PM

Bangladesh

Outsourcing workers block Shahbagh since morning

Star Digital Report
Outsourcing employees of government institutions blocked Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka since this morning, demanding nationalisation of their jobs.

Witnesses said several hundred employees gathered at Shahbagh around 10:00am, halting traffic movement in the surrounding areas.

Many passengers were seen getting off the buses and started walking to reach their destinations, they said.

Photo: Collected

A protester, who came from Sylhet, said "Our one-point demand is nationalisation of our jobs. We will continue our protest until our demand is met."

They were continuing the protest till 3:20pm when the report was filed.

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার কার্যালয় হবে যমুনা
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সঙ্গে রাজনৈতিক দলগুলোর চতুর্থ দফার সংলাপ শুরু

ড. ইউনূস প্রথমেই গণফোরামের সঙ্গে সংলাপে বসেন।

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

শ্রমিক অসন্তোষে পোশাক শিল্পে ক্ষতি ৪০০ মিলিয়ন ডলার: বিজিএমইএ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে