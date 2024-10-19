Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 19, 2024 10:53 AM
Last update on: Sat Oct 19, 2024 11:03 AM

Bangladesh

Outsourcing workers block Shahbagh for job nationalisation

Photo: Collected

Outsourcing employees of government institutions blocked Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka this morning, demanding nationalisation of their jobs.

Witnesses said several hundred employees gathered at Shahbagh around 10:00am, halting traffic movement in the surrounding areas.

Many passengers were seen getting off the buses and started walking to reach their destinations, they said.

A protester, who came from Sylhet, said "Our one-point demand is nationalisation of our jobs. We will continue our protest until our demand is met."

