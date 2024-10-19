Outsourcing workers block Shahbagh for job nationalisation

Outsourcing employees of government institutions blocked Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka this morning, demanding nationalisation of their jobs.

Witnesses said several hundred employees gathered at Shahbagh around 10:00am, halting traffic movement in the surrounding areas.

Many passengers were seen getting off the buses and started walking to reach their destinations, they said.

A protester, who came from Sylhet, said "Our one-point demand is nationalisation of our jobs. We will continue our protest until our demand is met."