Outrage after mob attack on ex-CEC Huda

Home boss, BNP, rights groups, eminent citizens slam the assault

Three rights organisations and 23 eminent citizens yesterday condemned the mob assault and humiliation of former chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda at his Uttara home on Sunday and demanded bringing those responsible to justice.

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed in separate programmes said if any member of the law enforcement agencies and party activists were found involved, action will be taken after investigation.

Huda was arrested hours after the BNP filed a case against him and 23 others, including two other former CECs and deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over alleged manipulation of the 2014, 2018, and 2024 parliamentary elections.

According to witnesses, a group entered Huda's home, assaulted him, put shoes around his neck in presence of law enforcers, and then handed him over to police.

Twenty-three eminent citizens in a joint statement issued by Human Rights Forum Bangladesh (HRFB) expressed grave concern, saying that any form of degrading or violent behaviour outside the judicial process violates individual rights and is contrary to the constitution.

The rights body added that such actions are punishable offences under the existing law.

The statement warned that mob violence must not be justified or tolerated.

HRFB also criticised the government's immediate response as insufficient, demanding public disclosure of legal actions taken and effective prevention of such incidents in future.

Rights activists include Hameeda Hossain, lawyers Sultana Kamal, Raja Devasish Roy, ZI Khan Panna, Sara Hossain, Manusher Jonno Foundation Executive Director Shaheen Anam, Transparency International Bangladesh Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman, Nijera Kori Coordinator Khushi Kabir, and Bangladesh Mahila Parishad President Fauzia Moslem signed the statement.

Rights organisation, Ain o Salish Kendra, said such public humiliation and violence undermine the country's constitution, basic human values, and the rule of law. Even if there are serious allegations, the only way to resolve them is through established legal procedures, not mob attacks.

ASK said at least 83 deaths occurred due to mob violence from January to June 2025, describing it as a sign of alarming lawlessness. "The government cannot avoid responsibility for such incidents."

In a statement, Human Rights Support Society condemned the "mob terrorism" and humiliation of a former senior government official. "Such actions are contrary to democratic etiquette and the rule of law."

"No individual should be subjected to mob violence. All must be judged under the existing laws of the country. These incidents severely undermine personal dignity, civil rights, and public trust in the rule of law."

The organisation called for a thorough investigation and prosecution of those responsible.

Another rights body, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust, expressed deep concern over the arrest of former CEC Huda from his Uttara residence and his harassment in front of law enforcers.

"BLAST demands immediate and fair probe of the incident and ensuring accountability and proper justice of those responsible, as well as strong steps to stop such organised violence," the organisation said in a statement.

Speaking at an event in Gazipur's Kaliakair, Home Adviser Jahangir Alam described the assault on Huda as "completely unacceptable", reports BSS.

"The attack on Nurul Huda was carried out in the presence of law enforcement personnel. If any member of the law enforcement agencies is found involved in the incident, legal action will be taken after investigation."

He urged the people not to take the law into their own hands, stressing, "Offenders should be handed over to the authorities for appropriate legal action."

Meanwhile, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin told the media, "We don't believe in mob culture. We are relentlessly fighting for the establishment of the rule of law in the country."

He added that allegations against Huda, his arrest, and trial must be handled lawfully.

"We don't support the disgraceful behaviour he was subjected to."

He said this was an isolated incident. "If any BNP leader or activist is found to have been involved, the party will probe and take disciplinary action. That is our position."

The BNP leader also criticised Huda for his role in damaging democratic institutions but reiterated, "We don't believe in such toxic culture or mob justice."