Outing turns tragic as child drowns in Tanguar Haor

A family outing ended in tragedy yesterday when a five-year-old boy drowned after falling from a tourist houseboat in Tanguar Haor of Sunamganj's Tahirpur upazila.

The victim, Masum Mia, was the only child of Kabir Hossain, who is a resident of Sylhet city.

OC Delwar Hossain of Tahirpur Police Station, said a group of 15-16 people travelled from Sylhet earlier in the day and boarded a tourist houseboat.

"While the boat was heading towards the watchtower area in Tanguar Haor, Masum suddenly fell into the water. His father immediately jumped in to rescue him but failed," the OC said.

The incident happened around 2:00pm.

A rescue operation was launched soon after the incident. The body was recovered around 5:00pm.