Outdoor services resume at national eye hospital after two-week disruption

Outdoor services at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital (NIOH) resumed today after more than two weeks, bringing relief to patients seeking eye treatment.

Around 200 individuals were seen waiting for care on the hospital's ground floor at 11:20am.

The hospital had suspended all services on May 28 following a clash between staff and a group of those injured in the July uprising, who had been receiving treatment at the facility, along with other patients and their attendants.

While emergency services resumed on a limited scale from June 4, other operations had remained suspended until now.

According to hospital authorities, limited outdoor services will now be available daily from 8:00am to 12:00pm.

However, at 11:20am today, the ticket counters were found closed, reports our correspondent.

A staff member at the hospital's help desk said the counters had shut at 11:00am but could not confirm the reason.

"We hope full services will resume from Saturday," she added.

A doctor, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the counters usually close at 11:00am as outdoor services operate until 12:00pm.

Currently, six doctors are attending to patients at the outdoor department. Emergency services are also running.

A significant number of police and army personnel have been deployed at the hospital.