Out of service since August, passengers suffer

Passengers have been suffering as two rail stations in Sirajganj under Pakshey Division of Bangladesh Railway's West Zone have remained out of service since August.

At least five rail stations under Pakshey Division sustained damages following attacks by miscreants amid the student protests on August 4-5. Operations including ticket services have remained suspended in two of the stations in Sirajganj as the Railway could not do the necessary repairs due to a lack of funds.

According to railway officials, Shahid M Monsur Ali station, Sirajganj Bazar station and Ullapara station in Sirajganj, Akkelpur station in Joypurhat and Hi-tech City station in Gazipur came under the attacks.

"The entire building and computerised system sustained damages at Shahid M Monsur Ali station, one of the busiest stations in West Zone. Sirajganj Bazar station was also significantly damaged," said Birbal Mondol, Pakshey divisional engineer of railway.

"Although ticket services remained suspended at the two stations, train operation of at least 10 intercity trains continues at Shahid M Monsur Ali station," said Md Nasir Uddin, divisional commercial officer of Pakshey Division.

"Passengers can easily collect tickets online from other stations to travel from this station. All other stations except these two are completely functional," he added.

Passengers from Sirajganj have been suffering amid the ongoing situation with the two stations.

"Sirajganj Express, the lone intercity train for Sirajganj residents, remained suspended since August 4. Besides, the security at Shahid M Monsur Ali station deteriorated considerably since the attacks. Thieves and muggers are on the prowl there at night. So, we avoid disembarking at the station after dark," said Md Abdul Malek, a resident of Sirajganj town.

Birbal Mondol said the damages to the stations are worth around Tk 5 crore.

Contacted, Shah Sufi Nur Mohammad, Pakshey divisional railway manager, said a report on the estimated damages and losses has been submitted to the railway authorities seeking funds for repairs.

"We will do the repairs after getting the fund," he added.