‘Oust Israel from United Nations’

Demands Palestine Solidarity Committee

Palestine Solidarity Committee, Bangladesh (PSCB) has recently called for expulsion of Israel from the United Nations (UN) and all associated agencies due to its persistent violation of UN resolutions concerning Palestine, international laws, human rights principles, and directives issued by the International Court of Justice.

"We are deeply outraged by the unprecedented and heinous acts of violence and destruction perpetrated by Israel, particularly during the military operations conducted since October 7," it said in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The committee said the people of Bangladesh suffered a brutal and gruesome genocide 53 years ago.

"For nearly six months, Israel has relentlessly conducted a monstrous genocide against nearly 2.5 million women, men, and children in Palestine, blatantly disregarding all civilised norms and principles of our global community," it added.

With eminent thinker and writer Prof Serajul Islam Choudhury as the convener, PSCB comprises distinguished individuals, professionals, and activists from political, social, and cultural organisations, along with members from civil society.

PSCB said Israel has indiscriminately killed more than 32,070 Palestinian civilians over the course of a six-month military campaign. According to the US Secretary of Defence, 25,000 women and children have been killed in Gaza.

As part of its ethnic cleansing efforts, Israel continues to defy international condemnation and plans large-scale military attacks, it added.

It is widely recognised that since its establishment in 1948, Israel has consistently disregarded the UN's resolutions concerning the Palestinian issue.

Israel has ignored all 140 resolutions passed between 2015 and 2022, in addition to violating the Geneva Conventions and fundamental human rights principles for over 75 years. By persistently flouting international laws and norms, Israel has demonstrated its disregard for civilised conduct, it added.

In the light of these circumstances, we contend that Israel has forfeited all moral rights and justifications to retain its membership in the UN and its affiliated institutions, the letter adds.

The letter urged the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly, and all member states to expel Israel, in accordance with Article 6 of the UN Charter.