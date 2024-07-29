Our society needs radical change: HC

The High Court yesterday said a radical change needs to be brought to the society as unexpected incidents are taking place.

"State properties are being damaged mindlessly. A policeman was killed and kept hanging. Can you imagine how brutal it is? On the other hand, police reportedly did not hesitate to shoot a person even when he was dying. The people of this country do not respect the police like that in the past."

"Our teachers are divided on party lines. Teachers motivate students while politicians incite... Who will they learn from? We have to make drastic changes in our society," said the HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu.

The court made the comments while hearing a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer JR Khan Robin, seeking its order on the government to appoint sufficient doctors in prisons.

The HC bench said, "They [doctors] are apparently getting lessons from an ancient period. As a result, they are prescribing antibiotics whenever patients go to them."

The HC directed the DGHS director general to appoint doctors to 20 vacant posts in jails out of 141 within the next one month.

Advocate Tirtha Salil Pal, a lawyer for the DG of the DGHS, told the court that doctors in prisons do not get proper training opportunities. Meanwhile, advocate Shafiqul Islam, who appeared for the inspector general of prisons, said prison doctors face problems in promotion and higher education.