‘Our promises can’t match their money’

Independent candidates say politically backed panels outspend them, leaving playing field uneven

As there is no limit on expenditure in the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) and hall union election campaigns, some independent candidates feel the playing field is uneven.

They said politically backed panels have been spending enormous sums on both online and offline campaigns.

This correspondent spoke with around 10 independent candidates. Most said they are relying on funds collected from friends and family, as well as savings from part-time jobs, including tuition classes.

Some said they are struggling to cover leaflet printing costs and alleged that the media is not giving them sufficient coverage.

This year, five female candidates are contesting for the vice president post. Two are running with different panels, while three are independent.

Marzia Hossain Jamila, an independent candidate, said she is running independently because she believes traditional student politics primarily serves the interests of the parent political parties.

Jamila, a student of the Geography and Environment Department, said she has heard that some panel members are holding feasts for voters in the halls.

"The power of my promises in the manifesto is being defeated by the power of money," said Mostakim Billah Masud, an independent general secretary candidate.

He alleged that politically backed candidates are spending vast amounts of money, undermining a level playing field for independent candidates.

"Union elections under different panels reduce the scope for electing candidates based on merit and other activities," he added.

Samir Faiyaz, an independent candidate for assistant general secretary, said panels are spending heavily on social media promotion, which ordinary students cannot match.

He urged the Election Commission to regulate campaign budgets to ensure transparency.

Ariful Islam, an independent vice president candidate, said he would not spend more than Tk 509, of which around Tk 300 has been spent. "Printing 10–15 thousand handbills and leaflets as a student is a crime, in my view," he said.

"Those spending enormous sums will likely recover the money through tenders, extortion, and embezzlement. Students should choose their representatives based on qualifications and merit."

Ahmed Hasan Jony, an independent vice president candidate at Hazi Muhammad Muhsin Hall union, said independent candidates inevitably fall behind politically backed candidates.

"I managed to print leaflets, and three days later the official campaign started," he said.

Jony said he borrowed money from friends, relatives, and his small tuition salary to cover expenses.

"Politically backed candidates easily raise funds from their party and senior leaders, while I struggle to support volunteers on my campaign," he added.

Tanveer Baree Hamim, vying for general secretary from a JCD-backed panel, said the party only provided leaflets; all other expenses were borne by the candidates themselves.

He said independent candidates adhered to the same practices, including hanging banners and festoons, and said there was no difference between candidates in terms of campus campaigning.

SM Farhad, contesting the general secretary post from the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel, said, "We do not even take our meals properly. Offering meals does not help in getting votes. Our seniors cover minimal leaflet printing costs. We have not organised any campus programmes. Differences only exist in online campaigns."

Contacted, Code of Conduct Taskforce head Prof Dr Golam Rabbani, who is investigating complaints regarding election code violations, said, "We have not received any complaints regarding providing meals to voters or making expensive online content. If we do receive complaints with evidence, we will analyse them and take necessary action."