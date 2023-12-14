Our own democratic values put pressure to hold free, fair polls: Momen

Bangladesh is not under any pressure from foreign countries, but the pressure to hold free and fair election comes from within the country, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said today.

"It is for our own values of democracy that we are under our own pressure for holding a free and fair election," he told journalists after a seminar at North South University in Dhaka.

The foreign countries are only supporting what the government wants to do -- free and fair and non-violent elections, he said.

"Our challenge is now to bring more voters," Momen said.

At the same time, the US is not liking what the BNP is doing -- they are resorting to violent activities, he said.