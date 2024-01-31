‘Our megacity turning into a mega apocalypse’

Speakers on the capital’s population density, liveability

Speakers at a book launch yesterday emphasised the need for home-grown solutions to address the challenges faced by the country.

They made the observation at the launch of the book titled "Megacities of the Global South in the 2020s" at the Bangladesh Institute of Planners auditorium.

Dr Tasleem Shakur and Dr Shaher Gafur are editors of the book.

At the event, Professor Aktar Mahmud said, "Of the 34 megacities in the world, 21 are in Asia, of which Dhaka is one. We need to find home-grown solutions to meet the challenges of our country, for which this book will serve as a reference."

Speaking as chief guest, Prof Nazrul Islam, chairman of the Center for Urban Studies, said, "This publication represents a significant contribution to megacities. Not only Dhaka but the entire southern region of the world has been looked into in the book."

He stressed reflecting on the recommendations outlined in BIP's Spatial Planning Framework in view of the initiative to soon establish a Ministry of Urban, Rural and Regional Planning in the country.

BIP President Prof Adil Mohammed Khan said, "Dhaka is evolving every day regarding population density and liveability. The megacity is turning into a 'mega-apocalypse' not just for the marginalised but for everyone."