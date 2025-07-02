Our main problem disinformation, fake news: Prof Yunus

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today urged the United Nations to develop an effective mechanism to fight disinformation and support media maintaining ethical standards.

The chief adviser made the call when Susan Vize, head of Office and UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh, and Mehdi Benchelah, senior project officer, Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists Section, UNESCO, called on him at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

The UNESCO officials met the chief adviser ahead of the launching of a report titled "An Assessment of Bangladesh's Media Landscape: Focusing on Free, Independent and Pluralistic Media", jointly prepared by UNDP and UNESCO.

"We are really looking forward to the report," said the chief adviser.

"Our main problem is disinformation, fake news...some of this disinformation is spread by people living outside; some local people are involved. It's a continuous bombardment," he said.

Mentioning that regular media are also a source of much disinformation alongside digital platforms, Prof Yunus sought a UN role in the fight against it and said, "You just don't talk to the government; you also talk to media."

The chief adviser stated that independent regulation is necessary, adding that if a media outlet continues to spread disinformation, the outlet should be reminded that it is not trustworthy.

"You are the UN. Your words are very important…we need your support," he said.

UNESCO Representative Susan Vize said the report that it was launching Thursday would highlight the issue of self-regulation, among other things, according to the Chief Adviser's press wing.

"The report is about what is working, what is not working, and the assessment holds important recommendations aligned with international standards. There would be a need to train officials, law enforcers, and the judiciary to better align their practices with this standard," she said.

UNESCO Senior Project Officer Mehdi Benchelah said the report would also make some recommendations about journalists' working conditions, which is a global concern and the safety of female journalists in newsrooms.

Key government action can have a huge influence in these matters, he said.

The report is prepared under the framework of UNDP's Strengthening Institutions, Policies and Services (SIPS) project and in alignment with UNESCO's mandate to promote freedom of expression and media development, said the officials.