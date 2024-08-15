‘Our govt mishandled the protests’

Joy says it shouldn’t have waited for court to settle quota issue

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy has admitted that mistakes were made in handling the recent student protests in Bangladesh.

The government should have engaged with the protesters from the very beginning and spoken out against the quotas much earlier, Joy told The Indian Express in a video interview from Washington DC. The interview was published yesterday.

"I believe our government should have spoken out against the quotas and met with the protesters from the beginning instead of leaving it to the courts… Our government filed an appeal with the Supreme Court to reduce the quotas. I recommended we take a public stance, stating the court made a mistake and we don't want the quotas. But our government chose not to, expecting the judicial system to handle it," the daily quoted Joy as saying.

Joy, who was Hasina's IT adviser, reiterated a foreign intelligence agency was behind the violent turn the protests took.

"I firmly believe that a foreign intelligence agency was involved, especially because many of the demonstrators, starting from July 15, were armed with firearms. Firearms are very difficult to obtain in Bangladesh due to our successful control of militancy over the last 15 years. The only organisation capable of smuggling firearms into the country and supplying them to demonstrators would be a foreign intelligence agency," he said.

Joy's claims of students using firearms on police remain unverified as no media outlet reported such occurrences during the protests. However, there have been published articles in several media outlets of Awami League activists using firearms during clashes with protesters.

Describing the events of the 24 hours leading up to his mother's departure from Bangladesh on August 5, Joy said neither he nor Hasina anticipated how rapidly the situation would deteriorate even a day before the situation spiralled out of control.

"She [Hasina] had no intention of leaving the country. She was going to resign, submit a resignation to the president and announce it in a public statement. I believe she was drafting the statement and preparing to record an interview. Everything was planned. In fact, she was about to start recording when the special security said, 'Ma'am, there's no time. We have to go now'," according to Joy.

He said Hasina was adamant on not leaving but he convinced her to do so.

"The Special Security Force took her to a safe location inside the military air base, they had a helicopter ready for her, but she did not wish to go … that's when my aunt [Sheikh Rehana, Hasina's younger sister] called me. I convinced my mother that no, for your safety you have to leave. If this mob finds you, catches up with you somewhere and there's shooting, lots of people will die. Either you'll get blamed or, if they catch you, they will kill you. So, your best option is to leave the country. And I'm the one who convinced her to leave."

Asked what his message to India would be, Joy said he would urge New Delhi to take a leadership role and ensure the constitution of Bangladesh is upheld.

"…especially this being on India's doorstep… I would hope India would ensure that elections are held within the constitutional timeframe of 90 days, that the mob rule is stopped and that the Awami League is allowed to campaign and reorganise. If that is ensured, I'm still confident that we will win the election… We still remain the most popular party," he said.