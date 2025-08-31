Our concept of secularism differs from Western ideals

Speakers tell Bengal Delta Conference

Secularism is not a neutral or indigenous idea but was historically imposed by Western powers, said speakers at an event yesterday.

They said Bangladesh's 1972 Constitution framed secularism as non-communalism, which is distinct from the Western separation of state and religion.

They made the remarks at a session, titled "Modernity and Religion: Interactions and Contestations", organised by the Dacca Institute of Research & Analytics on the last day of the two-day Bengal Delta Conference at a city hotel.

Prof Sayed Nizar of Jahangirnagar University noted that Bangladesh's 1972 Constitution, influenced by the Soviet bloc during the Liberation War, banned communalism and political misuse of religion while ensuring equal status for all faiths.

He said national debate should return to this consensus rather than adopt Eurocentric models.

Prof Irfan Ahmed of Ibn Haldun University said empires like the Mughal and Ottoman had traditions of multi-community coexistence without calling it secularism.

He warned that uncritical adoption of "Eurocentric concepts" like secularism, modernity, or even religion risks intellectual dependency and undermines genuine political freedom.

Prof Maryam Wasif Khan of Lahore University of Management Sciences highlighted how British Orientalism reshaped Hindu and Muslim identities in South Asia through literature, language, and education.

Drawing on Edward Said, she called for a "secular critical" approach -- resisting all hegemonies while building a humanist, inclusive future.

Prof Yasmin Saikia of Arizona State University said conflicts between modernity and religion arise from ignoring religion's role in the public sphere, which is often politicised.

Religion should promote tolerance, dignity, and shared humanity, she added.

Prof Maszlee Bin Malik said debates on Islam, democracy, and modernity have lost relevance amid global crises like Gaza, which expose failures of Western democratic ideals.

Prof Alex Taek-Gwang Lee of Kyung Hee University urged rethinking history beyond Eurocentric models, citing Gaza as evidence of European humanism's collapse.

Meanwhile at another session titled "New Political Dialogue: Transformation in South Asian Politics", speakers said Bangladesh's democracy is under threat from entrenched elites, weak institutions, and flawed political parties.

They also said politics has become dominated by oligarchs and business interests.

Badiul Alam Majumder, a member of the National Consensus Commission, said, "Politics has become business, and neither politics nor business is doing well," highlighting how oligarchs now dominate political parties and even Parliament.

Prof Taibur Rahman, dean of Social Sciences at Dhaka University, stressed that strong political parties, an independent Election Commission, and parliamentary committees are essential for free elections.

"We have good rules, but the real problem is implementation."

Mirza M Hassan of BRAC University called for reimagining democracy to combine representative systems with direct forms such as citizens' assemblies and referendums.

Prof Harindra B Dassanayake of Muragala Centre for Progressive Politics said South Asian democracies function as "broken machines" where electoral systems fail to translate citizen aspirations into policy.

He urged the use of technology to enhance participatory and deliberative democracy.

The session was moderated by Dhaka Tribune's founding editor Zafar Sobhan.

Prof Dipak Gyawali, former Nepali water resources minister; Prof Bulbul Siddiqi of North South University; Mir Nadia Nivin, governance, institutional reform and digital transformation specialist; Asaduzzaman Fuad, joint member secretary of AB Party; and Oliur Rahman Sun of University of Liberal Arts also spoke, among others.