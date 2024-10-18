ORCA gives Tk 31 lakh to injured protesters of anti-discrimination movement

The Old Rajshahi Cadets Association (ORCA), an organisation of former students of Rajshahi Cadet College, has provided Tk 31 lakh in financial assistance to support the treatment of those injured in the anti-discrimination movement, according to a press release.

ORCA's members handed over the assistance in an event at the ORCA's office in the capital today.

During the event, Tk 1 lakh was given to each of the 31 injured protesters, including those who lost their eyesight during the protests, ORCA said in a press release.

Speaking at the event, Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Hafiz, special assistant to the Chief Adviser of the interim government, said, "Every martyr, injured person, and participant in this movement is a brave child of our times. Their sacrifice inspires us."

According to the press release, the organisation also provided an additional Tk 3.05 lakh to those undergoing treatment for severe eye injuries at the National Institute of Ophthalmology.

ORCA's Senior Vice President Major General (retd) Jahangir Kabir Talukder was also present at the event.