Orange growers struggle with infestation

In Juri upazila of Moulvibazar district, orange farmers are confronting a devastating crisis, with crop production plummeting due to new diseases that have led to high mortality rates among orange trees.

Juri's famed orange orchards, covering roughly 96.5 hectares and concentrated in Goalbari union, are primarily home to Khasi and Nagpuri orange varieties.

The impact on farmers has been severe, with some considering shifting to other crops.

Morshed Mia, an orange farmer from Lalchhara village, said his orchard has lost 400 trees in three years, and around 200 more trees are at risk.

The decline began with an infestation of white insects that drew moisture from the roots, making the trees vulnerable to further damage by termites.

The damage process is gradual: trees first develop pale yellow leaves in the initial year, then lose their foliage in the second, ultimately leading to tree death by the third year. Fruit sizes also decrease with each season.

Shafiq Uddin, another farmer, said even newly planted trees struggle to survive beyond early growth, leading him to consider abandoning orange cultivation.

Farmer Zainul Mia echoed these concerns, describing similar damage to his trees and significant losses.

Md Mahmudul Alam Khan, the Juri upazila agriculture officer, said many of the orange orchards in the region were planted 30-40 years ago from seeds rather than cuttings, which increases their vulnerability to disease.

Due to financial constraints, farmers are often unable to provide the necessary fertilisers and pesticides. Surrounding protected forests attract additional pests, including moths and termites, which further complicates the situation.

Local authorities have distributed pesticides, but results have been inconsistent, he added.

He said the upazila agriculture office is working to gather more data on the pest infestations and diseases affecting these orchards, but support from agricultural experts and enhanced resources are urgently needed in this regard.