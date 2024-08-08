Operations at all police stations to start within 24hrs: ISPR

The armed forces and other law enforcement agencies in a meeting today decided to start operations at all police stations across the country within the next 24 hours, according to a press release of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Strict measures will be taken to stop anarchy, arson, and destructive activities across the country, it said.

The decision to take a strong action was taken by the armed forces and others law enforcement agencies to maintain the stability of the country by stopping the ongoing anarchy, arson, and destructive activities.The newly appointed Inspector General of Police Md Mainul Islam, Director General of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) Shahidur Rahman and DMP Commissioner Mainul Hasan met with Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman at the Army Headquarters today.

The chief of naval staff and the chief of air staff were also present.

It was decided to start the operations at all the police stations of the country with the help of the army within the next 24 hours.

Everyone's cooperation is desired in this regard, the ISPR release added.