‘Opening of dam gates sans notice inhuman’

Adviser Nahid blames India for flash floods here

Opening a dam gates by India without any prior notice is "inhuman", Information and Broadcasting Adviser Nahid Islam said yesterday.

He urged the neighbouring country to stop its "anti-people policy" regarding Bangladesh, saying that India should come out of it so that the bilateral relations between the two countries are built "on the basis of fairness".

"We can see the upstream water coming in and causing a flood situation. India has shown inhumanity and non-cooperation by opening the dam without any advance warning," he told reporters after the meeting of the advisory council in front of Jamuna, the office of the chief adviser.

Nahid, also a key coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, said, "We will urge, and hope that India will refrain from this kind of policy against the people of Bangladesh soon. We must find a solution on how we can protect the people of Bangladesh and India from this kind of natural disaster together.

"Students and people of Bangladesh are enraged with this policy of India."

The people of Bangladesh have been demanding the fair share of water for a long time, added Nahid, also ICT adviser.

He called upon all to work together to deal with this flood situation the way "we worked together in the mass uprising".

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain were also present at the briefing.

Rizwana said they discussed the flood situation with utmost importance in the advisory council meeting, and the advisers would visit the flood-affected districts.

She said the advisory council decided to instruct coast guard members to ensure that no foreign intruders can enter our waters.

Asif spoke about the government's position towards the demands made by various groups, saying the government will take steps to the best of its ability to address the issues.