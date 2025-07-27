Only literature can safeguard humanity

Says Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury; Kali O Kalam awards 5 emerging literary voices

The quality of Bangla literature is declining. The language is being distorted, and its standard is falling. Young writers must raise the standard of both the language and literature to a higher level.

Dhaka University Emeritus Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury made the remarks at a ceremony yesterday.

With an aim to inspire and accelerate literary practices among the country's youth, reputed literary magazine Kali O Kalam recognised five young wordsmiths with the "Young Poet and Writer Award 2024".

The winners are Ostrick Rishi (in the poetry category) for the book Shatitalay, Shazed Ul Hoq Abir for Nirbachito Debdut (fiction), Muhammod Farid Hasan for Shotoborshey Cha-Shramik Andolon: Deadline 20 May 1921 (essay-research), Shorolipi (Rashida Khatun) for Ekattore Oboruddho Diner Dusahosh: Shagai Fort Escape (Liberation War and revolution), and Niaz Mahmud for Tilkumarer Jatra (children's literature).

The winners were awarded at a ceremony held at Bengal Shilpalaya in the capital's Dhanmondi.

As part of their achievements, the winners received Tk 2 lakh each as prize money along with a crest and a certificate. This year, the award was sponsored by City Bank.

Addressing the event as chief guest, Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury said Kali O Kalam's recognition of young poets and writers is significant at a time when book-reading habits in the country have been declining amid stiff competition from technology.

He said technology is supposed to support literature's growth, but the opposite can be seen -- and the main reason behind this is the individuals who control technology.

Prof Choudhury stressed the importance of rejuvenating libraries across the country to bring back book-reading habits among people and to develop various cultural practices centred around them.

Congratulating the award recipients, he said humanity and creativity are now under threat -- caught between the exploitation of capitalism on one side and the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence on the other. Literature, he said, is a social asset, and only literature can safeguard humanity and creativity in such times.

Moderating the event, Bengal Foundation Director General and Kali O Kalam editorial board member Luva Nahid Choudhury said the magazine has been giving the award since 2008 with the aim to inspire young Bangladeshi poets and writers and accelerate youth involvement in different creative fields.

Presiding over the ceremony, noted academic and Kali O Kalam editorial board president Prof Syed Manzoorul Islam hoped that the winners will continue their journey in the field of literature.

He also expressed hope that the young talents will receive the necessary patronage from society in future to continue their writing.

Bengal Foundation Chairman and Kali O Kalam publisher Abul Khair congratulated the winners for their achievements and recalled the roles of former Kali O Kalam editor Abul Hasnat, who died in 2020, and late National Professor Anisuzzaman, who was Kali O Kalam editorial board president, for shaping the magazine's journey.

Receiving the award, young author Muhammod Farid Hasan said it will inspire him to write more in the future.

At the start of the ceremony, a one-minute silence was observed in memory of the students and teachers who lost their lives in the recent aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara.

Mashrur Arefin, managing director and chief executive officer of City Bank, among others, also spoke at the event.