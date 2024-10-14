Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 14, 2024 01:59 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 02:04 PM

Bangladesh

Only 5 RMG factories shut in Savar, Ashulia, Gazipur, N’ganj today

No ‘crisis’ reported, according to the chief adviser's press wing
Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 14, 2024 01:59 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 02:04 PM
Representational photo: Star/file

All garment factories except five are open today in Savar, Ashulia, Gazipur and Narayanganj.

In Savar and Ashulia, only three garment factories out of 407 are closed, according to the chief adviser's press wing.

Two factories out of 871 in Gazipur are closed and all garment factories are open in Narayanganj, it said.

No "crisis" is reported in the garment factories in Savar, Ashulia, Gazipur and Narayanganj today, said the statement issued in the morning.

