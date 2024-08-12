Only 31mm rain inundates port city

All it needed was some 31.4mm of rain to submerge many areas of the port city yesterday, once again exposing the dilapidated state of the city's drainage system.

The downpour, recorded between 6:00am and 9:00am, led to vehicle shortages in low-lying areas, forcing many residents to wade through flooded streets to reach their destinations.

Key areas like GEC, Katalganj, and Chawkbazar went under ankle to knee deep water following the rain.

Nizam Uddin, a resident of Katalganj, was forced to walk a kilometre to reach Agrabad due to a lack of available vehicles. "I had to avoid my usual route through Chawkbazar to escape the worst of the waterlogging," he said.

The waterlogging also caused traffic jams at several busy intersections. However, the situation improved by noon.

Residents expressed their frustration over the persistent waterlogging issue, which has plagued the city every monsoon for years.

"We face this problem every year, despite the government spending crores on multiple projects," said Zahid Bin Hossain, a resident of Katalganj. Abdus Sabur from Halishahar echoed the sentiment, questioning how much longer they would have to endure the situation.

Despite ongoing efforts by various government agencies, including the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), Water Development Board (WDB), and Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), residents have yet to see substantial relief. The four major projects, worth a combined Tk 14,388.74 crore, have been in progress for several years but have not delivered the expected results.

The CDA's "mega project" to address waterlogging, initiated in 2018 at an initial cost of Tk 5,617 crore, has seen its budget balloon to Tk 8,626.62 crore, with the deadline extended to June 2026.

Despite claims from Lt Col Ferdous Ahmed, the project director, that the project has improved water flow in the city's canals, residents remain unconvinced.

Work on the other three projects -- two by CDA and WDB initiated in 2017 and 2019, and one by CCC since 2014 -- continues, but the completion remains uncertain.